Shanghai’s benchmark index managed to eke out small gains on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
Weak earnings led by Xiaomi keep gains in check in Hong Kong as investors await trade war developments

  • Xiaomi, Hong Kong and China Gas, Geely and Bank of Asia disappoint investors with earnings reports
  • Kweichow Moutai racks up eighth consecutive trading day above 1,000 yuan
Deb Price  

Updated: 6:48pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Xiaomi Corp founder, chairman and chief executive Lei Jun presents the company’s Mi 9 smartphone at its launch event in Beijing on February 20, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Xiaomi posts 87 per cent quarterly profit decline amid global smartphone market slowdown

  • The Beijing-based company shipped 32.1 million smartphones worldwide in the second quarter, but lost market share in China
Li Tao  

Updated: 11:05pm, 20 Aug, 2019

