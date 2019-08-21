Channels

A barge pushes a container ship to the berth at Qingdao Port in eastern China's Shandong province on May 8, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix
Singamas plans to widen the use of its shipping containers into vessels for chemicals, solar power and even modular data centres

  • Singamas’ first-half revenue fell 39.7 per cent to US$584 million, causing its net loss to balloon 17-fold to US$50.7 million, as the price of shipping containers plunged due to a glut in the worldwide market
  • The company is considering a diversification, where its containers can be turned into specialist vessels for chemicals, solar power and even modular data centres
Topic |   Trade
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 7:15pm, 21 Aug, 2019

