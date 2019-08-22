A woman looks at a mask – a part used in wafer conception – at a show room of the 12-inch United Microelectronics factory in Tainan, in southern Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Taiwan M&A activity hits 15-year low as US-China trade war rocks business climate
- M&A deals so far this year have dropped 42 per cent
- Transaction value of US$2.5 billion was lowest since 2004
Topic | Taiwan
Riot police fired tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters as they marched towards the central government’s liaison office on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests, government ‘inability’ to address concerns damaging business confidence, Fitch warns
- The global rating agency says factors underpinning the city’s AA+ rating are being tested, including governance and rule of law
- Further integration with China would also further entwine institutional and regulatory frameworks of both places
Topic | China economy
