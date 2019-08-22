Channels

A woman looks at a mask – a part used in wafer conception – at a show room of the 12-inch United Microelectronics factory in Tainan, in southern Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Companies

Taiwan M&A activity hits 15-year low as US-China trade war rocks business climate

  • M&A deals so far this year have dropped 42 per cent
  • Transaction value of US$2.5 billion was lowest since 2004
Topic |   Taiwan
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:36am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fired tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters as they marched towards the central government’s liaison office on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

Hong Kong protests, government ‘inability’ to address concerns damaging business confidence, Fitch warns

  • The global rating agency says factors underpinning the city’s AA+ rating are being tested, including governance and rule of law
  • Further integration with China would also further entwine institutional and regulatory frameworks of both places
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 2:55am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

