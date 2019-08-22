The iconic Chungking Mansions facade in Nathan Road in the heart of Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district. Photo: Shutterstock
Stocks on the Hang Seng Index face their worst slumps in operating income since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis
- Operating income among the 50 stocks on the benchmark Hang Seng Index would drop 19 per cent on average this quarter, according to a Bloomberg compilation of analysts’ forecasts
- That would make it the biggest contraction since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
The iconic Chungking Mansions facade in Nathan Road in the heart of Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district. Photo: Shutterstock
Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s stockbrokers face a bleak second half as job cuts loom amid shrinking trading volume and dwindling fundraising plans
- The average daily turnover of the stock market shrank 23 per cent in July from last year to HK$68.7 billion (US$8.76 billion), while IPO also fell this year
- The total commission income for the industry was down by about HK$40 million in June and July compared with a year earlier, brokers estimate
Topic | HKEX
Protesters march against the skyline of Hong Kong island on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP