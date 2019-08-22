Channels

Tariffs on live primate imports could advance Made in China 2025 strategy, cause reduction in US research, according to National Association for Biomedical Research.. Photo: Felix Wong
China Business

US tariffs on monkeys could drive America’s biomedical research laboratories abroad

  • Primates bred in China are set to face a 10 per cent import duty from September 1
  • Tariffs could advance the ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy, cause reduction in US research, according to National Association for Biomedical Research
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 12:42pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Tariffs on live primate imports could advance Made in China 2025 strategy, cause reduction in US research, according to National Association for Biomedical Research.. Photo: Felix Wong
Fears of a recession caused by the trade war is growing, economists say. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & Finance

US-China trade war takes heavier toll than expected, could wreak biggest havoc in fourth quarter, investment banks say

  • Uncertainty over future policy may lead to lower capital expenditures as businesses await a resolution of trade war, Goldman Sachs said
  • US economy faces rising fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs said, cutting fourth-quarter growth forecast for US by 0.2 percentage point to 1.8 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:31pm, 12 Aug, 2019

Fears of a recession caused by the trade war is growing, economists say. Photo: Bloomberg
