A woman checks her phone as she walks by a Huawei store in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei named top private enterprise by China quasi-governmental group, followed by HNA Group
- All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) ranks top Chinese companies annually
- Huawei has inspired Chinese people during trade war, which may be one reason it topped the list, analyst says
Topic | China economy
A woman checks her phone as she walks by a Huawei store in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei accounts for at least US$11 billion in business for American tech companies and it is a world leader in next-generation 5G telecommunications networks. Photo: Reuters
Huawei accounts for at least US$11 billion in business for American tech companies and it is a world leader in next-generation 5G telecommunications networks. Photo: Reuters