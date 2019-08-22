Confrontation outside the Bank Centre in Mong Kok on 7 July 2019 as protesters marching from Tsim Sha Tsui through Nathan Road arrive at Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of East Asia speak up against violence, call for peace as Hong Kong’s protests continue
- HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia took out full-page and quarter-page advertisements in several of Hong Kong’s Chinese-language newspapers to call for a return to peace and public order
Topic | Banking & Finance
Confrontation outside the Bank Centre in Mong Kok on 7 July 2019 as protesters marching from Tsim Sha Tsui through Nathan Road arrive at Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong
Should investors get back on Cathay Pacific’s bumpy flight as protest storm sets off a wild ride for its stock?
- Cathay finds its brand hurt among all-important Chinese travellers
- Overall, analysts are bullish on Hong Kong flagship carrier’s future
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong