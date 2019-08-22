Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Confrontation outside the Bank Centre in Mong Kok on 7 July 2019 as protesters marching from Tsim Sha Tsui through Nathan Road arrive at Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
Companies

HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of East Asia speak up against violence, call for peace as Hong Kong’s protests continue

  • HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia took out full-page and quarter-page advertisements in several of Hong Kong’s Chinese-language newspapers to call for a return to peace and public order
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 4:31pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Confrontation outside the Bank Centre in Mong Kok on 7 July 2019 as protesters marching from Tsim Sha Tsui through Nathan Road arrive at Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Should investors get back on Cathay Pacific’s bumpy flight as protest storm sets off a wild ride for its stock?

  • Cathay finds its brand hurt among all-important Chinese travellers
  • Overall, analysts are bullish on Hong Kong flagship carrier’s future
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:09pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands of demonstrators overwhelm the Hong Kong International Airport on August 12, 2019. Cathay Pacific found itself sucked into protest fallout. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.