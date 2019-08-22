A sign board of Bohai Steel Group is seen at its office building in Tianjin, China on August 24, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Bankrupt Bohai Steel ordered by China's Tianjin government to begin restructuring by end of September: Reuters
- Former Fortune Global 500 company spent heavily, going into huge debt
- Steelmaker’s bankruptcy restructuring will be largest in China’s history
Topic | China economy
