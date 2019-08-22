Li & Fung’s turnover dropped 8.4 per cent to US$5.4 billion. Photo: Edmond So
Li & Fung sees more disruptions to global supply chains from US friction with trading partners, as its interim results miss estimates
- Li & Fung’s turnover dropped 8.4 per cent to US$5.4 billion, while core operating profit fell 18.6 per cent to US$105 million during the first half
- The company reported an interim net profit of US$21 million, swinging from last year’s US$86 million loss.
