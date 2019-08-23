AIA’s results cap a strong first half for Hong Kong’s insurance industry, where sales of life and medical insurance policies to mainland Chinese policyholders rose. Photo: Reuters
AIA’s first-half new insurance sales rise 20 per cent, as more Chinese customers seek to hedge their risks amid turbulent times
- New business rose to US$2.27 billion in the first half, lifted by sales in its main markets of mainland China and Hong Kong
- New business conducted in Hong Kong rose 19 per cent, while sales of new policies jumped 34 per cent in mainland China
