Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

AIA’s results cap a strong first half for Hong Kong’s insurance industry, where sales of life and medical insurance policies to mainland Chinese policyholders rose. Photo: Reuters
Companies

AIA’s first-half new insurance sales rise 20 per cent, as more Chinese customers seek to hedge their risks amid turbulent times

  • New business rose to US$2.27 billion in the first half, lifted by sales in its main markets of mainland China and Hong Kong
  • New business conducted in Hong Kong rose 19 per cent, while sales of new policies jumped 34 per cent in mainland China
Topic |   AIA
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 10:50am, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

AIA’s results cap a strong first half for Hong Kong’s insurance industry, where sales of life and medical insurance policies to mainland Chinese policyholders rose. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.