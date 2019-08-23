Channels

People are seen at the booth of Kangmei Pharmaceutical at a trade and service fair in Beijing on May 31, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Why is Kangmei Pharmaceutical, found to have committed one of China’s biggest financial frauds, rallying?

  • Regulator imposes tiny fine, does not signal Kangmei Pharmaceutical will be delisted
  • Shows light punishment gives companies ‘great motivation’ to cheat, analyst says
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 5:34pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Pigs stand in a barn at a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei province. Photo: Associated Press
Shares of Chinese pig-breeder New Hope expected to keep fattening up even after stock has more than doubled this year

  • Shares of New Hope Liuhe have soared 151 per cent this year but are predicted to go up 30 per cent more in next 12 months
  • African swine fever has upended pork supply in China and driven up prices
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:06pm, 14 Aug, 2019

