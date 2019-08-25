Channels

RRJ Capital chairman Richard Ong in front of CCB Tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

RRJ-led group in talks to invest US$4 billion in HNA’s Ingram Micro

  • The reduction of Chinese ownership in Ingram Micro could help the consortium win the approval of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US
  • HNA has faced an uphill struggle to fix its bloated debt load despite agreeing to sell more than US$25 billion in assets since the start of 2018
Topic |   HNA Group
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:43am, 25 Aug, 2019

RRJ Capital chairman Richard Ong in front of CCB Tower in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
A Swissport baggage cart at Zurich airport. The Swiss luggage handler was bought by Chinese HNA Group for 2.73 billion Swiss frances (US2.81 billion US dollars. Photo: EPA
Banking & Finance

Debt laden Chinese conglomerate HNA mulls refinancing cargo handler Swissport’s debt as sale stalls

  • HNA, which bought Swissport for US$2.8 billion in 2015, had previously held talks to sell the division, according to people familiar with the matter
Topic |   HNA Group
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:46pm, 29 Jul, 2019

A Swissport baggage cart at Zurich airport. The Swiss luggage handler was bought by Chinese HNA Group for 2.73 billion Swiss frances (US2.81 billion US dollars. Photo: EPA
