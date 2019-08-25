President Donald Trump participates in a working session at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France on August 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
White House clarifies Trump ‘second thoughts’ remark, says he regretted not hitting China harder
- ‘I have second thoughts about everything,’ Trump said about trade fight
- Trade war returns to front burner as both sides warn of further tariffs
Topic | US-China trade war
President Donald Trump participates in a working session at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France on August 25, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs
- US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
- Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP