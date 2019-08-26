Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters clash in Tsuen Wan after a march from Kwai Chung Sports Ground to Tsuen Wan Park on August 25, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Work in Hong Kong? Some top talent now telling recruiters ‘no’ over fears of escalating protests
- Local workers asking recruiters about jobs elsewhere, especially in Singapore
- Some positions are being left unfilled as employers wait for stability
The flight cancellations at Hong Kong International Airport disrupted the transport of gold arrivals into the city last week. Photo: AP
Are Hong Kong’s protests crushing the city’s role in China’s Greater Bay Area plan?
- Greater flow of people, capital and goods across southern China would improve competition and bolster growth as trade war continues to bite
- To narrow gap with Hong Kong, Beijing has introduced preferential policies for taxation and foreign investment this year
