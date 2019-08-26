The OOCL Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest container ships, at the Hong Kong Container Terminal. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong shipping giant Orient Overseas weathers US-China trade war, steers to US$139 million first-half profit
- Overall revenue for the company rose 6 per cent to US$3.3 billion
- Low-value items carried by ships might enjoy some immunity from tariffs, deputy chief financial officer says
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
