Dhanin Chearavanont, chairman of Thailand's largest agribusiness group, Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) on August 6, 2004. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s richest man calls for peace and order in Hong Kong, adding his voice to the chorus of condemnation against violence
- Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont has bought three full-page newspaper advertisements in Hong Kong to call for an end to violence and return to order
- Dhanin joins Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, tycoon Gordon Wu and some of the city’s biggest companies in calling for peace
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
