Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An employee installing a lithium-ion battery cell into a testing system in this arranged photograph taken at the Powervault’s office in London on June 13, 2018. Powervault is among companies helping to recycle lithium-ion car and bus batteries. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Will Trump’s duties on China-made rechargeable batteries cause drones, phones, toys and electric cars to run out of power?

  • China, the largest supplier of rechargeable batteries for the past seven years, accounted for more than half of lithium-ion batteries imported into US in the first six months of 2019
Topic |   Trade
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 5:05pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee installing a lithium-ion battery cell into a testing system in this arranged photograph taken at the Powervault’s office in London on June 13, 2018. Powervault is among companies helping to recycle lithium-ion car and bus batteries. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump has alluded to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as an “enemy”. Photo: AP
China Economy

US-China trade war escalation seen moving global recession risk closer to tipping point

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows 43 per cent of respondents expect a US recession in 2020 while Morgan Stanley economists predict global growth to average 2.7 per cent in coming quarters
  • Economists say tit-for-tat tariff increases point to no deal in the short term and disintegration of US-China relationship
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 4:07am, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has alluded to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as an “enemy”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.