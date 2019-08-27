An employee installing a lithium-ion battery cell into a testing system in this arranged photograph taken at the Powervault’s office in London on June 13, 2018. Powervault is among companies helping to recycle lithium-ion car and bus batteries. Photo: Bloomberg
Will Trump’s duties on China-made rechargeable batteries cause drones, phones, toys and electric cars to run out of power?
- China, the largest supplier of rechargeable batteries for the past seven years, accounted for more than half of lithium-ion batteries imported into US in the first six months of 2019
Topic | Trade
US President Donald Trump has alluded to seeing his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as an “enemy”. Photo: AP
US-China trade war escalation seen moving global recession risk closer to tipping point
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows 43 per cent of respondents expect a US recession in 2020 while Morgan Stanley economists predict global growth to average 2.7 per cent in coming quarters
- Economists say tit-for-tat tariff increases point to no deal in the short term and disintegration of US-China relationship
Topic | US-China trade war
