People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the store’s opening day in Shanghai, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Companies

Birkin bags, Kweichow Moutai – how Costco drew huge crowds to its Shanghai opening

  • Unable to cope with the mad rush of shoppers and safety concerns, bricks-and-mortar retailer Costco is forced to shut its Shanghai store early on its first day
  • Costco’s social media push proves to be a huge success as it brings thousands of shoppers to the store’s opening
Topic |   Retailing
Xie Yu  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:33pm, 27 Aug, 2019

People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the store’s opening day in Shanghai, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Shanghai residents sign up for membership of the country’s first Costco outlet. Photo: AFP
Society

Costco hopes to succeed where other foreign retail giants failed by opening first Chinese store

  • US-China trade war provides challenging backdrop for company’s attempt to crack market that has proved a step too far for many international chains
Topic |   China economy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:41pm, 25 Aug, 2019

Shanghai residents sign up for membership of the country’s first Costco outlet. Photo: AFP
