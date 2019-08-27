People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the store’s opening day in Shanghai, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Birkin bags, Kweichow Moutai – how Costco drew huge crowds to its Shanghai opening
- Unable to cope with the mad rush of shoppers and safety concerns, bricks-and-mortar retailer Costco is forced to shut its Shanghai store early on its first day
- Costco’s social media push proves to be a huge success as it brings thousands of shoppers to the store’s opening
Costco hopes to succeed where other foreign retail giants failed by opening first Chinese store
- US-China trade war provides challenging backdrop for company’s attempt to crack market that has proved a step too far for many international chains
