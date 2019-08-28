Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fosun reported stellar first-half revenue. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

China conglomerate Fosun to launch new products, invest in unicorns after a stellar first half

  • Fosun to strengthen existing products, including medicines and holiday resorts
  • Also looking to buy start-ups with leading technology
Topic |   Fosun Group
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 1:56pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fosun reported stellar first-half revenue. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
A tourist in China’s northwestern Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The country’s tourism sector is actually growing at a faster rate, says Qian Jiannong, the Fosun Tourism chairman. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Club Med owner Fosun Tourism is boosted by Chinese tourists, reports US$69.5 million first-half profit

  • Effects of slowing global economy not felt ‘very strongly’ by tourism industry in China, chairman says
  • Revenue of Club Med resorts rises by 5 per cent to 6.9 billion yuan
Topic |   Fosun Group
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 10:58pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tourist in China’s northwestern Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The country’s tourism sector is actually growing at a faster rate, says Qian Jiannong, the Fosun Tourism chairman. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.