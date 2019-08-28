Fosun reported stellar first-half revenue. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China conglomerate Fosun to launch new products, invest in unicorns after a stellar first half
- Fosun to strengthen existing products, including medicines and holiday resorts
- Also looking to buy start-ups with leading technology
Topic | Fosun Group
A tourist in China’s northwestern Ningxia Hui autonomous region. The country’s tourism sector is actually growing at a faster rate, says Qian Jiannong, the Fosun Tourism chairman. Photo: Xinhua
Club Med owner Fosun Tourism is boosted by Chinese tourists, reports US$69.5 million first-half profit
- Effects of slowing global economy not felt ‘very strongly’ by tourism industry in China, chairman says
- Revenue of Club Med resorts rises by 5 per cent to 6.9 billion yuan
