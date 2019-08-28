An advertisement for Baoshang Bank in Beijing, China. In May, the People’s Bank of China seized control of the Baotou-based lender, citing a misappropriation of funds by its largest shareholder. Photo: Reuters
Smaller banks may struggle to weather China’s slowing economy, S&P warns
- Some lower-tier city, rural commercial banks may be forced to merge or exit the market, S&P says
- Regulators are likely to arrange ‘orderly’ exits, rather than let a small bank fail, the rating agency says
Topic | Banking & Finance
Tariffs on live primate imports could advance Made in China 2025 strategy, cause reduction in US research, according to National Association for Biomedical Research.. Photo: Felix Wong
US tariffs on monkeys could drive America’s biomedical research laboratories abroad
- Primates bred in China are set to face a 10 per cent import duty from September 1
- Tariffs could advance the ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy, cause reduction in US research, according to National Association for Biomedical Research
Topic | US-China trade war
