Investors watch stock prices in Beijing on August 26, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

China, Hong Kong stocks slip as trade war continues to weigh on investor sentiment

  • Gains in autos cap losses in Shanghai, raise hopes for more consumption stimulus measures
  • Hang Seng Index extends losses into third consecutive session
Topic |   China stock market
Georgina Lee  

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:50pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Trump did not explain how or when US companies would be expected to comply with his order to find “an alternative to China”. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs

  • US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
  • Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 6:23pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Trump did not explain how or when US companies would be expected to comply with his order to find “an alternative to China”. Photo: Shutterstock
