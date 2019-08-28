Investors watch stock prices in Beijing on August 26, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China, Hong Kong stocks slip as trade war continues to weigh on investor sentiment
- Gains in autos cap losses in Shanghai, raise hopes for more consumption stimulus measures
- Hang Seng Index extends losses into third consecutive session
Topic | China stock market
Trump did not explain how or when US companies would be expected to comply with his order to find “an alternative to China”. Photo: Shutterstock
China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs
- US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
- Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic | US-China trade war
