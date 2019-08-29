Mount Emei in Sichuan province, where Pernod Richard is investing 1 billion yuan to set up the first whisky distillery in China. Photo: Alamy
Pernod Ricard bets US$150 million on a whisky distillery in China’s Emei mountains, seeking to convert baijiu drinkers to malt
- Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest wine and spirit maker, owns such whisky blends as Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and Ballantines, as well as single malts such as The Glenlivet, Longmorn and Aberlour
- The bet in China follows the growing popularity of single malts by Japanese and Taiwan distilleries, which have topped global awards and won a loyal following by the world’s whisky aficionados
