Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties says it has already invested up to 30 billion yuan in 10 real estate projects in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Sun Hung Kai picks Shenzhen expert to spearhead developer’s growth strategy in southern China’s Greater Bay Area

  • Wu Xiangdong is a former executive director of state-owned developer China Resources Land
  • SHKP needs expert with strong background in commercial properties to speed up Greater Bay Area expansion, analyst says
Topic |   Sun Hung Kai Properties
SCMP

Sandy Li  

Peggy Sito  

Updated: 6:47pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties says it has already invested up to 30 billion yuan in 10 real estate projects in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.