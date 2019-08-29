Sun Hung Kai Properties says it has already invested up to 30 billion yuan in 10 real estate projects in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Felix Wong
Sun Hung Kai picks Shenzhen expert to spearhead developer’s growth strategy in southern China’s Greater Bay Area
- Wu Xiangdong is a former executive director of state-owned developer China Resources Land
- SHKP needs expert with strong background in commercial properties to speed up Greater Bay Area expansion, analyst says
Topic | Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai Properties says it has already invested up to 30 billion yuan in 10 real estate projects in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Felix Wong