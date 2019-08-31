The operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange is seeking feedback on proposals to widen the use of price volatility curbs. Illustration: SCMP
‘Fat finger’ blunders causing sudden stock price volatility in Hong Kong may end with cool-off time curbs
- Exchange operator looking at sixfold increase in stocks that can be halted after rapid price change
- Asia’s third largest market moving more toward US style of responding to huge price swings
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
