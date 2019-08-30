Channels

An administrative service centre in the Lingang area of Shanghai’s free-trade zone. The zone was set up in 2013 and Lingang was added to it this month. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Shanghai fails to offer zero-duty incentives seen as crucial to cargo flows in Lingang free-trade zone

  • Operating guide published on Friday fails to mention what import duty policy will be adopted
  • Difficult to ensure ‘greatest openness’ at Lingang without exemptions, analyst says
Topic |   Shanghai free-trade zone
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 5:30pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Waigaoqiao area in Shanghai free-trade zone in Pudong, Shanghai. China is attempting to expand its use of free-trade zones to attract foreign investment. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China to offer tax and housing subsidies to lure foreign talent to Shanghai free-trade zone, sources say

  • Shanghai government to issue 50 new rules this week for its expanded free-trade zone to attract foreign investment and talent
  • Among the benefits on offer will be income tax subsidies to offset the difference between higher tax rates in Shanghai than in Hong Kong
Topic |   Shanghai free-trade zone
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 6:28pm, 27 Aug, 2019

