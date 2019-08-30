General shot of Tai Hing Restaurant in Causeway Bay on 2 May 2012. Photo: SCMP
Tai Hing to push ahead with expansion plan as interim growth helps offset impact from 12 weeks of street protests in Hong Kong
- Sales rose 6.5 per cent to HK$1.6 billion (US$200 million) in the first half, while net profit climbed 10 per cent to HK$83 million
- Sales in flashpoint neighbourhoods of Causeway Bay, Yuen Long and Sham Shui Po fell by “single-digit” percentages, Tai Hing said
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
General shot of Tai Hing Restaurant in Causeway Bay on 2 May 2012. Photo: SCMP