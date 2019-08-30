Channels

General shot of Tai Hing Restaurant in Causeway Bay on 2 May 2012. Photo: SCMP
Companies

Tai Hing to push ahead with expansion plan as interim growth helps offset impact from 12 weeks of street protests in Hong Kong

  • Sales rose 6.5 per cent to HK$1.6 billion (US$200 million) in the first half, while net profit climbed 10 per cent to HK$83 million
  • Sales in flashpoint neighbourhoods of Causeway Bay, Yuen Long and Sham Shui Po fell by “single-digit” percentages, Tai Hing said
Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 5:34pm, 30 Aug, 2019

