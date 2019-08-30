Channels

The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed almost flat on Friday, but fell 7.4 per cent in August. Photo: AFP
Companies

Hong Kong, China stocks end August lower as trade war intensifies, yuan weakens

  • The Hang Seng finished Friday almost flat, but lost 7.4 per cent in August
  • The Shanghai benchmark closed lower, dragged down by tech stocks, though surging liquor stocks limit losses
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 6:07pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China Economy

China ‘resolutely opposes escalation of the US trade war’, prefers ‘calm negotiations’, vice-premier says

  • Last week US President Donald Trump announced plans for wide-ranging tariff increases on Chinese imports in response to news of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing
  • Vice-Premier Liu He says that China has the policies and tools to maintain its economic conditions despite the tariffs threat hanging over US$550 billion of goods
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 4:01pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

