The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed almost flat on Friday, but fell 7.4 per cent in August. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong, China stocks end August lower as trade war intensifies, yuan weakens
- The Hang Seng finished Friday almost flat, but lost 7.4 per cent in August
- The Shanghai benchmark closed lower, dragged down by tech stocks, though surging liquor stocks limit losses
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed almost flat on Friday, but fell 7.4 per cent in August. Photo: AFP
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China ‘resolutely opposes escalation of the US trade war’, prefers ‘calm negotiations’, vice-premier says
- Last week US President Donald Trump announced plans for wide-ranging tariff increases on Chinese imports in response to news of retaliatory tariffs from Beijing
- Vice-Premier Liu He says that China has the policies and tools to maintain its economic conditions despite the tariffs threat hanging over US$550 billion of goods
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gave his speech at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing on Monday. Photo: Weibo