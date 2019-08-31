Lacrosse equipment and other sporting goods are facing increased tariffs. Pictured, Brindi Griffin (right) of the University of Maryland celebrates with Jen Giles (5) after Giles scored against Boston College on May 26. Photo: Getty Images/Agence France-Presse
Tariffs could throw US sporting goods firms for loss as trade war escalates, companies say
- On Sunday, 15 per cent tariffs are set to hit a variety of sports equipment, including baseballs, footballs and lacrosse sticks
- New duties will hurt American firms but have ‘little to no impact’ on Chinese suppliers, Sports & Fitness Industry Association says
Topic | US-China trade war
Lacrosse equipment and other sporting goods are facing increased tariffs. Pictured, Brindi Griffin (right) of the University of Maryland celebrates with Jen Giles (5) after Giles scored against Boston College on May 26. Photo: Getty Images/Agence France-Presse
Illustration: Brian Wang
Donald Trump said his tariffs on Chinese imports would bring factory jobs back to the US, but that’s not happening
- American companies are pulling out of Chinese plants, but they’re not returning the work to the US
- An index tracking the level of manufacturing jobs brought back to the US decreased for the third year in a row in 2018 despite Trump’s trade measures
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Brian Wang