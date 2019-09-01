Cosco Shipping’s Pisces, one of the world’s largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, approaches Piraeus port, Greece. Photo: Xinhua
Cosco Shipping’s rising container volumes put it on course to overtake Hutchison Ports as world’s No 2 ports operator
- Cosco Shipping Ports’ container throughput surged 32.2 per cent to 46.1 million TEU in 2018, just shy of Hutchison Ports’ 46.7 million TEU, according to data from shipping consultants Drewry
The OOCL Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest container ships, at the Hong Kong Container Terminal. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong shipping giant Orient Overseas weathers US-China trade war, steers to US$139 million first-half profit
- Overall revenue for the company rose 6 per cent to US$3.3 billion
- Low-value items carried by ships might enjoy some immunity from tariffs, deputy chief financial officer says
