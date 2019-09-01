Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cosco Shipping’s Pisces, one of the world’s largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, approaches Piraeus port, Greece. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

Cosco Shipping’s rising container volumes put it on course to overtake Hutchison Ports as world’s No 2 ports operator

  • Cosco Shipping Ports’ container throughput surged 32.2 per cent to 46.1 million TEU in 2018, just shy of Hutchison Ports’ 46.7 million TEU, according to data from shipping consultants Drewry
Topic |   Cosco Shipping
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cosco Shipping’s Pisces, one of the world’s largest container ships with a capacity of 20,000 TEU, approaches Piraeus port, Greece. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The OOCL Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest container ships, at the Hong Kong Container Terminal. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Hong Kong shipping giant Orient Overseas weathers US-China trade war, steers to US$139 million first-half profit

  • Overall revenue for the company rose 6 per cent to US$3.3 billion
  • Low-value items carried by ships might enjoy some immunity from tariffs, deputy chief financial officer says
Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 10:45pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The OOCL Hong Kong, one of the world’s largest container ships, at the Hong Kong Container Terminal. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.