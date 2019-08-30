US President Donald Trump ‘may very well create a worldwide economic slowdown’, China Properties Group says. Photo: Reuters
‘Cunning but not so smart’: Trump targeted by Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer
- China Properties Group reports 42.3 per cent drop in interim net profit
- Says in report Trump will be defeated by Chinese people, ‘who possess the great wisdom of Mao Zedong’
