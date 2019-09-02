Wong Pak-chung, co-head of equities product development at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, says that short-term options products are very popular with retail investors in overseas markets. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Stockbrokers are bullish low investment threshold for HKEX’s short-term options contracts will attract retail traders
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is introducing weekly options contracts from September 16 based on the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
- The products have a shorter settlement time and low investment barrier, but and can offer higher returns and also come with higher risks.
Topic | HKEX
Wong Pak-chung, co-head of equities product development at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, says that short-term options products are very popular with retail investors in overseas markets. Photo: Enoch Yiu