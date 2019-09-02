Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Ning socks are displayed at the company’s headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Companies

Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning’s shares jump to nine-year high as former Uniqlo executive Kosaka Takeshi appointed joint CEO

  • Kosaka had previously headed up the Chinese and South Korean operations for Uniqlo, Asia’s biggest clothing retailer
  • Li Ning’s shares, which have more than quadrupled over the past two years, rose by as much as 5 per cent in Hong Kong on Monday
Topic |   Uniqlo
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:15pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Ning socks are displayed at the company’s headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.