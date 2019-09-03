Channels

Visitors to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai checking out smart gadgets displayed by Ping An Good Doctor on August 29, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Companies

What does an insurer know about smart cities? Ping An reckons its big data analysis can transform it into a tech-driven financial firm

  • Mature technologies used to build a smart city will be fully developed and expanded to various mainland cities next year, Ping An’s head of technology entrepreneurs division said
  • Ping An said it had secured smart city projects in more than 100 mainland cities and was chasing an expansion in business scale
Topic |   Insurance
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:47am, 3 Sep, 2019

