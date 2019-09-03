Visitors to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai checking out smart gadgets displayed by Ping An Good Doctor on August 29, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Handout
What does an insurer know about smart cities? Ping An reckons its big data analysis can transform it into a tech-driven financial firm
- Mature technologies used to build a smart city will be fully developed and expanded to various mainland cities next year, Ping An’s head of technology entrepreneurs division said
- Ping An said it had secured smart city projects in more than 100 mainland cities and was chasing an expansion in business scale
Topic | Insurance
