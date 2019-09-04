The “HydroGen 3" fuel-cell vehicle being refuelled with hydrogen in Tokyo on July 9, 2003, the first such vehicle in Japan to receive a “green” commercial number plate. FedEx will use the vehicle on its regular delivery routes in a one-year collaboration with General Motors. Photo: Reuters
China sets sight on leapfrogging US and Japan in fuel-cell vehicles with subsidies for buyers and incentives for charging stations
- Buyers in 17 provinces will get subsidies of up to 160,000 yuan per fuel-cell vehicle this year while local authorities in 10 cities will hand out incentives of up to 4 million yuan toward the construction of every refuelling station
- The Chinese government is aiming to put a million fuel-cell vehicles on the roads by 2030, from 50,000 in 2025 and last year’s 1,791 units, more ambitious than plans outlined by Japan or in the US state of California
Topic | Electric cars
