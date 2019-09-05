Pedestrians along the Kasturi walk and the Central Market in the heart of Kuala Lumpur on December 7, 2018. Photo: Handout
Asian asset managers saw slowest growth in seven years in 2018, as US-China trade war sapped appetite for investments
- Firms in the region only saw 5 per cent increase in assets under management last year as macroeconomic uncertainties weighed on the industry, McKinsey says
- Mainland China growth should remain strong as foreign firms gain more ground, according to McKinsey
Topic | Wealth management
