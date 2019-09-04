Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shoppers queue up to withdraw their membership at Costco’s first mainland China store in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Ren
Companies

With Birkin bags, Moutai sold out and memberships withdrawn, was Costco’s stunning Shanghai debut a one-day wonder after all?

  • Costco sees dozens of membership withdrawals only days after thousands of consumers overwhelmed the retailer’s operations during its Shanghai debut
  • Dozens of shoppers who had each paid 299 yuan to obtain a membership card had cancelled, and were seeking refunds
Topic |   Retailing
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shoppers queue up to withdraw their membership at Costco’s first mainland China store in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Ren
READ FULL ARTICLE
People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the store’s opening day in Shanghai, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Companies

Birkin bags, Moutai and a savvy social media push: how Costco scored with its Shanghai debut while other retailers failed

  • Unable to cope with the mad rush of shoppers and safety concerns, bricks-and-mortar retailer Costco was forced to shut its Shanghai store early on its first day
  • Costco’s social media push proved to be a huge success as it brought thousands of shoppers to the store’s Shanghai opening
Topic |   Retailing
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 12:54pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the store’s opening day in Shanghai, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.