Shoppers queue up to withdraw their membership at Costco’s first mainland China store in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Ren
With Birkin bags, Moutai sold out and memberships withdrawn, was Costco’s stunning Shanghai debut a one-day wonder after all?
- Costco sees dozens of membership withdrawals only days after thousands of consumers overwhelmed the retailer’s operations during its Shanghai debut
- Dozens of shoppers who had each paid 299 yuan to obtain a membership card had cancelled, and were seeking refunds
People visit the first Costco outlet in China, on the store’s opening day in Shanghai, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Birkin bags, Moutai and a savvy social media push: how Costco scored with its Shanghai debut while other retailers failed
- Unable to cope with the mad rush of shoppers and safety concerns, bricks-and-mortar retailer Costco was forced to shut its Shanghai store early on its first day
- Costco’s social media push proved to be a huge success as it brought thousands of shoppers to the store’s Shanghai opening
