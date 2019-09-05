Channels

US seafood chain Red Lobster, which operates outlets in Beijing and Shanghai, will soon open in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Companies

Red Lobster seafood chain optimistic as it prepares to open first outlet in protest hotspot Causeway Bay

  • Market observers say that shops will still open, but they will have to ride out the uncertainty
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Sep, 2019

US seafood chain Red Lobster, which operates outlets in Beijing and Shanghai, will soon open in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Tiffany says protests ‘taking a toll’ on its Hong Kong business as it reports drop in net sales in second quarter

  • Sales fell 3 per cent, net earnings dropped 6 per cent in second quarter
  • American jewellery seller says it lost nearly six selling days due to unplanned store closures
Topic |   Luxury in China
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 10:56pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
