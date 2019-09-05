US seafood chain Red Lobster, which operates outlets in Beijing and Shanghai, will soon open in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Red Lobster seafood chain optimistic as it prepares to open first outlet in protest hotspot Causeway Bay
- Market observers say that shops will still open, but they will have to ride out the uncertainty
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Tiffany says protests ‘taking a toll’ on its Hong Kong business as it reports drop in net sales in second quarter
- Sales fell 3 per cent, net earnings dropped 6 per cent in second quarter
- American jewellery seller says it lost nearly six selling days due to unplanned store closures
Topic | Luxury in China
