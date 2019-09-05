Haidilao semi-sparkling mountain grape wine jointly launched by China Tontine Wine Group with hotpot restaurant chain operator Haidilao International Holding. Photo:Handout
Haidilao and Tontine pair up in the hope spicy Sichuan food and sweet wine go down well with consumers
- The semi-sparkling grape wine is the first product customised for a restaurant from the Jilin-based China Tontine Wines
Topic | Consumers
Haidilao semi-sparkling mountain grape wine jointly launched by China Tontine Wine Group with hotpot restaurant chain operator Haidilao International Holding. Photo:Handout