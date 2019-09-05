Channels

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Hong Kong’s exchange suspends afternoon derivative transaction after reporting ‘connectivity issues’ with its trading system

  • Transactions shrank 70 per cent from the daily average
  • Traders could not input their orders into the exchange’s trading system
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 3:10pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
