The full-page adverts taken out by Hong Kong telecoms tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai, in seven newspapers including Wen Wei Po and Oriental Daily News, above, on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li takes out newspaper ads in support of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle, calls for end to protests
- Younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, first to speak after government says will withdraw controversial extradition bill
- Telecoms tycoon has continued to expand empire in city despite 13 weeks of protests
