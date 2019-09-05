Channels

The full-page adverts taken out by Hong Kong telecoms tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai, in seven newspapers including Wen Wei Po and Oriental Daily News, above, on Thursday. Photo: Handout 
Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li takes out newspaper ads in support of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle, calls for end to protests

  • Younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, first to speak after government says will withdraw controversial extradition bill
  • Telecoms tycoon has continued to expand empire in city despite 13 weeks of protests
Topic |   Richard Li Tzar-kai
Enoch Yiu  

Holly Chik  

Updated: 3:31pm, 5 Sep, 2019

