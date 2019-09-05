A plane on the approach to Beijing’s international airport. In China, domestic revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) was up 8.3 per cent in June from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Private equity firm Permira bets on Chinese aviation growth as it buys Hong Kong aircraft parts distributor Topcast
- The European private equity firm takes a bullish view on China’s aviation sector despite US China trade tension has stalled passenger demand
- Deal values Topcast at US$300 million, sources say, as founders divest as part of their succession planning
Topic | Aviation
A plane on the approach to Beijing’s international airport. In China, domestic revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) was up 8.3 per cent in June from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock