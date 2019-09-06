A computer screen shows images of Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and US President Donald Trump. Asset management firm T. Rowe Price expects the world’s two biggest economies to reach a trade deal soon. Photo: AP Photo
US-China trade deal could come as world’s two biggest economies slow, T. Rowe Price says
- Tensions between the world’s two biggest economies are likely to linger, T. Rowe Price economist Nikolaj Schmidt says
- Growth is slowing, but the US is likely to miss a recession, Schmidt says
Topic | US-China trade war
An employee installs a lithium-ion battery cell into a testing system at the offices of Powervault, a company helping to recycle lithium-ion car and bus batteries in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Will Trump’s duties on China-made rechargeable batteries cause drones, phones, toys and electric cars to run out of power?
- China, the largest supplier of rechargeable batteries for the past seven years, accounted for more than half of lithium-ion batteries imported into US in the first six months of 2019
