Anti-government protesters starts a fire near the Prince Edward MTR station and the Mong Kok Police Station in Prince Edward on September 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
Is Hong Kong still expat paradise? Many are reconsidering whether to leave amid protests
- Applications for general employment visas dropped 7 per cent in August from a year earlier
- Online forums now often feature expats debating whether to let their kids take mass transit
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters starts a fire near the Prince Edward MTR station and the Mong Kok Police Station in Prince Edward on September 7. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters clash in Tsuen Wan after a march from Kwai Chung Sports Ground to Tsuen Wan Park on August 25, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Work in Hong Kong? Some top talent now telling recruiters ‘no’ over fears of escalating protests
- Local workers asking recruiters about jobs elsewhere, especially in Singapore
- Some positions are being left unfilled as employers wait for stability
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters clash in Tsuen Wan after a march from Kwai Chung Sports Ground to Tsuen Wan Park on August 25, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang