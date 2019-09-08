The first China-made polar expedition cruise vessel delivered to US company Sunstone Ships at China Merchants Industry Holdings' shipyard in Haimen in Jiangsu province on Friday, September 6, 2019. Photo: Handout
China Merchants’ unit sets sight on reinforced ships for polar cruises, as Chinese tourists flock to sightseeing in Antarctica
- China Merchants Group has begun building a 5 billion yuan industry base in Haimen in Jiangsu province
- The shipbuilder last week delivered the first of 10 polar cruise ships for Sunstone Ships
Topic | Luxury cruises
