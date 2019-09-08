The Hapag-Lloyd AG Leverkusen Express sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group, on August. 7, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Is Donald Trump’s trade war making China change?
- 40 per cent of European companies say China has improved market access
- US companies say China’s efforts on intellectual property protection have not gone far enough
The yuan has dropped about 4 per cent against the US dollar so far this month. Photo: AFP
China could depreciate yuan further if trade war escalates, IMF says, rebuking currency manipulator charge
- International Monetary Fund says the recent Chinese yuan weakening, which sparked currency war concerns, is in line with market ‘fundamentals’
- IMF shuns thorny question over whether China is a ‘currency manipulator’ as alleged by US President Donald Trump in annual review
