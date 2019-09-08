Channels

The Hapag-Lloyd AG Leverkusen Express sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group, on August. 7, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Is Donald Trump’s trade war making China change?

  • 40 per cent of European companies say China has improved market access
  • US companies say China’s efforts on intellectual property protection have not gone far enough
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:30pm, 8 Sep, 2019

The Hapag-Lloyd AG Leverkusen Express sails out of the Yangshan Deepwater Port, operated by Shanghai International Port Group, on August. 7, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
The yuan has dropped about 4 per cent against the US dollar so far this month. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China could depreciate yuan further if trade war escalates, IMF says, rebuking currency manipulator charge

  • International Monetary Fund says the recent Chinese yuan weakening, which sparked currency war concerns, is in line with market ‘fundamentals’
  • IMF shuns thorny question over whether China is a ‘currency manipulator’ as alleged by US President Donald Trump in annual review
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:30am, 30 Aug, 2019

The yuan has dropped about 4 per cent against the US dollar so far this month. Photo: AFP
