A Volocopter 2X multirotor electric helicopter stands in a hangar at Volocopter’s headquarters in Bruchsal, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese billionaire Li Shufu’s Geely invests in German flying-car start-up Volocopter
- A Geely-led round of investment raises US$55 million to help the German company’s VoloCity air taxi launch commercially within the next three years
Topic | Geely
A Volocopter 2X multirotor electric helicopter stands in a hangar at Volocopter’s headquarters in Bruchsal, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg