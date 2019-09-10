Channels

A Chinese investor before an electronic display of stock data at a brokerage house in Beijing on 15 February 2016. Contrary to global conventions, China represents gains and advances in red, using the colour green to denote losses and declines. Photo: EPA
China scraps QFII and RQFII investments quota to allow unrestricted access to world’s second-largest capital market

  • China’s currency regulator has announced that it would scrap the investment quotas under the QFII and RQFII programmes
  • The Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, introduced in 2002, lets investors buy China’s yuan-denominated A shares. The RQFII programme, introduced in 2011, is denominated in yuan
Topic |   China stock market
Daniel Ren  

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 6:02pm, 10 Sep, 2019

