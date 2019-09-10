Channels

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po at Tuesday's forum, where he revealed measures to improve business confidence in the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong unveils plans to repair damage inflicted by protests on its image as a financial hub

  • Measures unveiled by officials include encouraging private equity funds and family wealth management offices to set up shop in the city
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 10:11pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po at Tuesday’s forum, where he revealed measures to improve business confidence in the city. Photo: May Tse
Total foreign reserve assets of US$432.8 billion represent about seven times the currency in circulation in Hong Kong or 45 per cent of the city's total money supply, added the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de facto central bank. Photo: Handout
Capital outflows amid Hong Kong’s protests could have caused record drop in forex reserves, analysts say

  • Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high of US$448.4 billion in July to US$432.8 billion in August
  • The US$15.6 billion decline was the biggest since the data was first published in 1988, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:22pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Total foreign reserve assets of US$432.8 billion represent about seven times the currency in circulation in Hong Kong or 45 per cent of the city’s total money supply, added the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city’s de facto central bank. Photo: Handout
