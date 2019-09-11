Women walk by the Anbang Insurance Group office building in Beijing, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: AP
Anbang sells luxury hotels to South Korea's Mirae for US$5.8 billion, ending Chinese asset buyer’s foray into hospitality
- Anbang Insurance Group agreed to sell a luxury hotel portfolio for a little more than US$5.8 billion to South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management
- The properties include the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, the JW Marriott Essex House in New York and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
Women walk by the Anbang Insurance Group office building in Beijing, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: AP