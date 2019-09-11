Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Women walk by the Anbang Insurance Group office building in Beijing, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: AP
Companies

Anbang sells luxury hotels to South Korea's Mirae for US$5.8 billion, ending Chinese asset buyer’s foray into hospitality

  • Anbang Insurance Group agreed to sell a luxury hotel portfolio for a little more than US$5.8 billion to South Korea’s Mirae Asset Management
  • The properties include the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, the JW Marriott Essex House in New York and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:00am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women walk by the Anbang Insurance Group office building in Beijing, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.