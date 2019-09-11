Chinese cargo container at the Port of Long Beach in California. The US and China have been engaged in a trade war for more than a year. Photo: AFP
Trade war, economic uncertainty are making Asian investors more cautious, says RBC Wealth Management survey
- Of Asian investors surveyed, 80 per cent were ‘far more attentive’ to their portfolios because of the economic cycle
- Tariffs, trade policy a concern for more than a third of Asian investors
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP
China-US trade war talks to resume in early October as global growth outlook dims
- The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
- Economists cut Chinese 2020 growth forecasts below 6 per cent on increasing impact of trade war and insufficient Beijing stimulus to stabilise growth
