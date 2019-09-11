Channels

Columnists

Chinese cargo container at the Port of Long Beach in California. The US and China have been engaged in a trade war for more than a year. Photo: AFP
Trade war, economic uncertainty are making Asian investors more cautious, says RBC Wealth Management survey

  • Of Asian investors surveyed, 80 per cent were ‘far more attentive’ to their portfolios because of the economic cycle
  • Tariffs, trade policy a concern for more than a third of Asian investors
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:00am, 11 Sep, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China-US trade war talks to resume in early October as global growth outlook dims

  • The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
  • Economists cut Chinese 2020 growth forecasts below 6 per cent on increasing impact of trade war and insufficient Beijing stimulus to stabilise growth
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:50am, 6 Sep, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
